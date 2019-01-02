FIA employees involved in human trafficking: FIA report

January 2, 2019

A report by the Federal Investigation Agency has revealed that its own employees were involved in human trafficking, SAMAA TV Wednesday.

The report was submitted to interior secretary after the British government approached the Pakistan authorities and filed complaints.

In its report, the FIA said that its director, Inam Ghani, illegally send Afghan citizens to UK on fake passports.

Afghan citizens were sent to London’s Heathrow airport from Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport in 2014, the report said.

FIA’s Islamabad zone director didn’t take action against those involved in human trafficking despite having information.

 
 


