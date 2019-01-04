FIA confiscates properties worth Rs3.5b from MQM’s welfare wing

The Federal Investigation Agency confiscated on Thursday as many as many 29 properties of the MQM’s welfare wing the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation in a money laundering case.

The total worth of the properties is over Rs3.5 billion. According to the FIA, the properties, in different areas of Karachi, were bought or constructed with money gained through extortion.

The case is being investigated by FIA’s Anti-Terrorism Wing.

In October 2017, a case was registered against MQM founder Altaf Hussain and the KKF on accusations of money laundering. The case was later transferred to the FIA.

According to the FIA, the money earned through rent from these properties would be sent to London via six facilitators. The families of MQM martyrs and those who are currently imprisoned were given money from the rent as well.