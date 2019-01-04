FIA confiscates properties worth Rs3.5b from MQM’s welfare wing

January 3, 2019

The Federal Investigation Agency confiscated on Thursday as many as many 29 properties of the MQM’s welfare wing the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation in a money laundering case.

The total worth of the properties is over Rs3.5 billion. According to the FIA, the properties, in different areas of Karachi, were bought or constructed with money gained through extortion.

The case is being investigated by FIA’s Anti-Terrorism Wing.

In October 2017, a case was registered against MQM founder Altaf Hussain and the KKF on accusations of money laundering. The case was later transferred to the FIA.

According to the FIA, the money earned through rent from these properties would be sent to London via six facilitators. The families of MQM martyrs and those who are currently imprisoned were given money from the rent as well.

 
 

2 Comments

  1. Mushtaq   January 3, 2019 3:08 pm/ Reply

    How about Shaukat Kanumm Hospital and other properties? Will FIA conduct any investigation?

  2. Jakhtarberkey   January 3, 2019 3:20 pm/ Reply

    ALL THE PROPERTY USED FOR MONEY LAUNDERING WHERE EVER IT IS HAS TO BE CONSFICATED .


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Sindh government plans to amend the Local Government Act

January 4, 2019 9:22 pm

FIA arrests suspect on charges of raping and filming children in Lahore

January 4, 2019 5:35 pm

Afghan nationals will no longer be issued visa on arrival in Pakistan

January 3, 2019 7:07 pm

MQM didn’t realize its voter is no longer the Karachi ‘galli ka launda’: expert

January 3, 2019 6:34 pm

PM Khan wants to know why FIA requested court to close the Asghar Khan case

January 3, 2019 6:34 pm

PTV corruption case: Shahid Masood to be indicted on Jan 10

January 3, 2019 4:34 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

Manik Aftab

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.