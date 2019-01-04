FIA arrests suspect on charges of raping and filming children in Lahore

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a suspect for allegedly raping minor girls in Lahore, SAMAA TV reported Friday.

According to FIA officials, the suspect allegedly raped minor girls and made their videos. The man, identified as Imdad, was arrested in Badami Bagh.

Hammad Raza, the director of the FIA’s cyber crime wing, said that around 1,000 pornographic videos and images were recovered from Imdad’s cellphone.

The suspect confessed to raping six minor girls, the FIA director said, adding that the agency is investigating his links with international groups.

In December last year, police arrested an administrator of an NGO for sexually harassing young women. Police rescued at least 16 children, aged between 4 to 16 years, and three female workers from his NGO. The children and NGO workers confirmed that Shah sexually harassed them.

Another group of sexual predators was busted in Attock in October 2018. Police said they were involved in filming the rape of minor boys.

The group had been uploading the videos on the internet, police said. According to the police, the gang lured children and then filmed their rapes. The parents reported the rapes to the local DPO when the videos surfaced on the internet.