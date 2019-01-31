FIA arrests Peshawar man for harassing, blackmailing a woman on Facebook

The cybercrime cell of the FIA arrested on Thursday a suspect for harassing and blackmailing a woman on social media in Peshawar.

The suspect, identified as Rehman, was arrested by a four-member team from Peshawar’s Hayatabad area. The man is accused of making a fake Facebook account and blackmailing a woman.

The FIA officials said that the woman’s brother had filed a complaint with the investigation agency, saying the suspect was harassing his sister.

The FIA also seized a tablet, two laptops and an iPad from his residence and a registered a case against him.