FIA arrests Peshawar man for harassing, blackmailing a woman on Facebook

January 31, 2019

The cybercrime cell of the FIA arrested on Thursday a suspect for harassing and blackmailing a woman on social media in Peshawar.

The suspect, identified as Rehman, was arrested by a four-member team from Peshawar’s Hayatabad area. The man is accused of making a fake Facebook account and blackmailing a woman.

Related story: Case registered against man blackmailing woman on social media in Abbottabad

The FIA officials said that the woman’s brother had filed a complaint with the investigation agency, saying the suspect was harassing his sister.

The FIA also seized a tablet, two laptops and an iPad from his residence and a registered a case against him.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Peshawar passenger caught smuggling drugs to Qatar hidden in pomegranates and oranges

January 31, 2019 7:26 pm

Apple bans Facebook from running internal iOS apps after data misuse

January 31, 2019 9:44 am

Facebook is paying teens to install an app that could collect data from their phones

January 30, 2019 2:06 pm

Weather report: Rain expected in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, snow in the northern areas

January 30, 2019 8:52 am

Man arrested on charges of murdering cousin in Peshawar

January 29, 2019 3:24 pm

Indian politician jailed over Facebook post against Narendra Modi

January 28, 2019 6:32 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.