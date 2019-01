A lawyer was killed Friday morning when unidentified assailants opened fire in Punjab’s Hafizabad.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Kassoki Road. They have identified the victim as Naila Amjad.

She was leaving her house with her husband to go to the gym when the assailants opened fire.

She was taken to the nearby hospital’s trauma centre where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police don’t know why she was targetted and have begun investigating the incident.