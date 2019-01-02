Federal cabinet to discuss the 172 names placed on the ECL in the fake accounts case

The federal cabinet will be meeting in Islamabad today (Wednesday) to discuss a 20-point agenda that includes the names of 172 people being investigated in a fake accounts and money laundering case being added to the Exit Control List.

The Supreme Court had questioned how the government had placed the names of these people on the no-fly list without its approval. Among many other senior politicians in Sindh, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s name was also on the list and was of particular concern to the court.

Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the meeting is scheduled to begin at 11am.

The cabinet is expected to approve a $5 million grant for the Dubai Expo.

It will also discuss the exchange of prisoners by China and Pakistan as well as the chairpersons of the Greek Council.

The formation of a coordination council is likely to be approved to end poverty and the members of the nursing council are likely to get the cabinet’s approval.