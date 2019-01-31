Federal cabinet to discuss Hajj policy for 2019

January 31, 2019

The federal cabinet is likely to approve the Hajj policy for 2018-19 during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Thursday).

Also on the 20-point agenda is the approval of the appointment of the heads of several institutions.

Pilgrims will be given a subsidy of Rs45,000 now and the Hajj package has been increased from Rs390,000 to Rs400,000.

Related: Pilgrims reach Makkah for ‘smart Hajj’

Without a subsidy, it will cost Rs426,000. The labour quota will be included without a lottery and a 10,000 special quota has been approved for umrah this year.

The cabinet is likely to approve a rule that allows older women to take attendants along with their mehrams for the pilgrimage.

A quota of 10,000 people who haven’t been chosen to go for Hajj through the lottery for three years has also been proposed. The federal religious affairs minister will announce the full policy today.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Does Usman Buzdar need training even after six months in office?

January 30, 2019 11:16 pm

OGRA recommends cut in diesel, petrol prices

January 30, 2019 9:16 pm

PM orders removal of signboards creating no-go areas for domestic staff at clubs

January 30, 2019 5:34 pm

No other country has presented three budgets in one year, says Bilawal

January 29, 2019 7:05 pm

Opposition parties don’t intend to derail the system: Rana Sanaullah

January 28, 2019 10:11 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan is on a mission to revive football in Pakistan

January 28, 2019 9:06 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.