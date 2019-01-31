Federal cabinet to discuss Hajj policy for 2019

The federal cabinet is likely to approve the Hajj policy for 2018-19 during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Thursday).

Also on the 20-point agenda is the approval of the appointment of the heads of several institutions.

Pilgrims will be given a subsidy of Rs45,000 now and the Hajj package has been increased from Rs390,000 to Rs400,000.

Without a subsidy, it will cost Rs426,000. The labour quota will be included without a lottery and a 10,000 special quota has been approved for umrah this year.

The cabinet is likely to approve a rule that allows older women to take attendants along with their mehrams for the pilgrimage.

A quota of 10,000 people who haven’t been chosen to go for Hajj through the lottery for three years has also been proposed. The federal religious affairs minister will announce the full policy today.