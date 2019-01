There were reports in the media that the government has decided to give expectant fathers 10-day paternity leave.

Dismissing the reports, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari said on Wednesday that 10-day paternal leave was only added to the rules of the National Commission on the Status of Women.

“We want this rule to be implemented everywhere,” said Mazari. Currently, there’s no bill under consideration for giving paternity leave, she added.