FATA’s law and order department transferred to KP after merger 

Moving a step closer towards the integration and administrative merger of the erstwhile FATA, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued the official notification of the administrative merger of FATA’s law and order department with KP’s home and tribal affairs department.

Related: A look into FATA-KP merger bill

The KP’s establishment department has issued a notification stating that the law and order department of the merged areas secretariat along with its axillary sections, including the law and order section, tribal research cell, wireless and TA cell and FATA Secretariat Levies Force, that were working under the additional chief secretary of the FATA secretariat will now report to the secretary of the home and tribal affairs department.

Related: KP finance department releases Rs100m for merged districts

Similarly, the projects working under the law and department including the Crisis Management Cell (CMA), FATA Analysis and Strategy Team (FAST) and Levies Training School at Shakass will also report to the secretary of the home department.