Farooq Sattar challenges in court his ‘illegal’ expulsion from MQM-Pakistan

January 28, 2019

Farooq Sattar thinks he was expelled from the MQM-Pakistan “illegally.”

He filed on Monday a petition in the Sindh High Court challenging the party decision. The petition says that the decision to expel him was against the election act as well as the party laws. Sattar said that there was only Kunwar Naveed’s signature on the expulsion document.

Related: Farooq Sattar embarks on a mission to ‘make MQM an ideological party again’

On November 8, 2018, the MQM-Pakistan expelled its senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar from the party for violating party discipline. MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee, the party’s decision-making council, suspended Dr Sattar’s basic membership and told workers to stay away from him.

The leaders at the party’s Bahadurabad office accused him of dividing the party.

Dr Farooq Sattar rejected the decision of the Rabita Committee and said that it was an “unconstitutional” and “illegal” one. “The Rabita Committee didn’t even have the courage to publicly announce its decision,” Dr Sattar said in a press conference at his PIB colony residence.

They should have convened a workers’ meeting to announce the decision, Sattar said, adding that the workers need to be told the reasons behind the “illegal” decision.

Related: Farooq Sattar expelled from MQM-P for violating ‘party discipline’

Dr Sattar has been at loggerheads with the party’s senior leaders since February last year. The differences emerged over the distribution of Senate tickets, but Dr Sattar managed to reunite with the Bahadurabad office a few weeks before the General Election.

However, after the party’s abysmal performance in the elections, Dr Sattar developed further differences with the party and formed a 22-member committee to rescue his party from a “crisis”.

MQM-P had won only six National Assembly seats in the elections.

Sattar claimed at the time that the party leaders violated rules and regulations while distributing tickets for the general elections.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Sindh High Court schools the director of private schools for not implementing its order

January 28, 2019 3:19 pm

Karachi by-poll: MQM candidate emerges victorious in PS-94 Landhi by-election

January 27, 2019 10:38 pm

Sindh High Court summons police chief over slow progress in Chakra Goth case

January 23, 2019 5:15 pm

SHC assures Uzair Baloch’s family that he is alive

January 22, 2019 2:26 pm

Faisal Vawda takes Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to court, gets issued a notice instead

January 18, 2019 1:58 pm

PM Khan to lay foundation stone of Hyderabad’s first public university next month

January 16, 2019 7:34 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.