Farooq Sattar challenges in court his ‘illegal’ expulsion from MQM-Pakistan

Farooq Sattar thinks he was expelled from the MQM-Pakistan “illegally.”

He filed on Monday a petition in the Sindh High Court challenging the party decision. The petition says that the decision to expel him was against the election act as well as the party laws. Sattar said that there was only Kunwar Naveed’s signature on the expulsion document.

On November 8, 2018, the MQM-Pakistan expelled its senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar from the party for violating party discipline. MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee, the party’s decision-making council, suspended Dr Sattar’s basic membership and told workers to stay away from him.

The leaders at the party’s Bahadurabad office accused him of dividing the party.

Dr Farooq Sattar rejected the decision of the Rabita Committee and said that it was an “unconstitutional” and “illegal” one. “The Rabita Committee didn’t even have the courage to publicly announce its decision,” Dr Sattar said in a press conference at his PIB colony residence.

They should have convened a workers’ meeting to announce the decision, Sattar said, adding that the workers need to be told the reasons behind the “illegal” decision.

Dr Sattar has been at loggerheads with the party’s senior leaders since February last year. The differences emerged over the distribution of Senate tickets, but Dr Sattar managed to reunite with the Bahadurabad office a few weeks before the General Election.

However, after the party’s abysmal performance in the elections, Dr Sattar developed further differences with the party and formed a 22-member committee to rescue his party from a “crisis”.

MQM-P had won only six National Assembly seats in the elections.

Sattar claimed at the time that the party leaders violated rules and regulations while distributing tickets for the general elections.