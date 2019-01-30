Farmer last one to keep Sindh’s Alghoza flute alive

Fifty-year-old Saddam Bheel has been making the Alghoza flute since childhood. You will find him chiseling them in his hut at Aijaz Khan Talpur, which is a small village near Jhol Town in Sanghar, Sindh.

“In my childhood, I used to be a shepherd,” he says. “During those days my father, Loonio Bheel, taught me how to make the Been.” Saddam’s father was a decent Alghoza player himself.

The Alghoza is a woodwind instrument also locally known as the Been. It is believed that people have been playing it in Sindh since the Kalhora dynasty that ruled from 1701 to 1783. The Been is made of kirrer or the Acacia tree, which Saddam says is hard to find these days. You have to go to hilly areas or deserts like Umerkot. “Those who want me to make the Alghoza, arrange and provide me the Kirrer wood,” says Saddam.

It takes him three days to make a pair. He starts with one piece of wood which is trimmed into a rod. Once the end for the mouthpiece is shaped by a knife the ‘Zaban’ (mouthpiece) is installed followed by wires. He bores holes with a hot iron rod.

Finally, the flute is decorated with embroidery in vibrant colors. “Without the ‘Zaban’ the flute will not play,” he says. “Sur comes after the wires are inserted into the flute.”

Saddam charges barely Rs300 to make one. People have taken his Beens to Dubai and India, some as souvenirs and others to play.

But the artisan is worried how the art will survive. “I have four sons but none of them are interested in learning this art,” he says. “I have one student each who make it and others play it.”

Abdul Hakeem, Khamiso Khan and Misri Khan Jamali were the well-known Alghozo players in recent times in Sindh, but they have all gone. “The government should provide supervision if they want to keep this art alive,” he says. “If this situation remains, the Alghoza will vanish.”