Faith healer killed in Karachi for using photo of ‘Baray Pir’ on his banner

The suspect, identified as Aslam Shah, was angry over Ikhteyar Shah for using his father’s picture on his banner. He said his father was a “Bara Pir”.He fled the scene after the attack.“They were relatives,” an area resident said. “We don’t know what happened."The daughter of the deceased said she didn’t know who killed her father. “My father had no dispute with anyone.”Police is looking for the suspects and will investigate the murder from every angle, police officials said.