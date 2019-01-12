Faisalabad University’s men to give women scarves instead of flowers on February 14

January 12, 2019




The Faisalabad Agriculture University will not be allowing its students to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The students have been told to observe Sister day on February 14 instead, SAMAA TV reported Saturday.

Faisalabad Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal said the male students will give burqas and scarves to the female students.

The VC proudly took credit for the idea and requested "wealthy" people to donate money to buy the gowns and scarves.

Dr Iqbal said that the students of his university liked his idea, adding that as a teacher it was his responsibility to revive the Islamic culture.
 
 


