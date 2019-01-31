Faisalabad police still haven’t arrested the spurned suitor caught on camera shooting two people

A woman and her friend were injured in Faisalabad after a man opened fire on them two days ago. The police have yet to arrest the suspect despite obtaining CCTV footage of the attack.

The woman said the man who opened fire, Yaseen Pehlwan, had been trying to force her into a relationship with him. He also threatened to kill my husband, she said.

He attacked her outside the salon she runs, while she and some other people were putting things into a car. CCTV footage of the attack shows the suspect arriving on a motorcycle, wrapped in a chador and speaking to the group. Soon after the confrontation he pulls out a pistol and fires at them, injuring the woman and another man.

However, despite obtaining the CCTV footage, the police have not been able to arrest the man yet. A case has also not been lodged yet.

The police said they have received the request. We’re waiting for the medical report and are investigating the case, they said.

The law enforcers say the suspect and his accomplice fled after the attack and that they are currently looking for them.
 
 
 

