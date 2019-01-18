Faisal Vawda takes Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to court, gets issued a notice instead

January 18, 2019

Faisal Vawda was issued a notice on Friday by the Sindh High Court after he failed to show up for the hearing of a case he filed against Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

He has filed a case against Akhtar for alleged embezzlement of funds allocated for Karachi. Neither Vawda, the federal minister for water resources, nor his lawyer appeared before the court.

It seems like Faisal Vawda is no longer interested in this case, remarked Justice Omar Sial. The court issued the minister a notice in the case.

Now we’re on the same page as NAB, said the mayor’s lawyer.

Related: Faisal Vawda silenced after foot in the mouth comment insulting a senior journalist

The judge remarked that it was shocking for him too to see Akhtar and NAB on the same page.

Convince the court that this petition is worth hearing otherwise it will be rejected, said the court.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the investigation into Akhtar is still in the preliminary stages.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Karachi food poisoning case: Parents tell court they have forgiven restaurant owner

January 14, 2019 11:20 am

Was the CBC sleeping when two children died in Defence, asks the Sindh High Court

January 11, 2019 1:12 pm

Vawda didn’t check with chief justice before changing the date of Mohmand dam’s groundbreaking ceremony

January 7, 2019 10:50 pm

PTV corruption case: Shahid Masood to be indicted on Jan 10

January 3, 2019 4:34 pm

Faisal Vawda silenced after foot in the mouth comment insulting a senior journalist

January 2, 2019 4:12 pm

Sri Lanka minister claims ICC rated country as most corrupt

December 31, 2018 5:18 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.