Faisal Vawda takes Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to court, gets issued a notice instead

Faisal Vawda was issued a notice on Friday by the Sindh High Court after he failed to show up for the hearing of a case he filed against Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

He has filed a case against Akhtar for alleged embezzlement of funds allocated for Karachi. Neither Vawda, the federal minister for water resources, nor his lawyer appeared before the court.

It seems like Faisal Vawda is no longer interested in this case, remarked Justice Omar Sial. The court issued the minister a notice in the case.

Now we’re on the same page as NAB, said the mayor’s lawyer.

Related: Faisal Vawda silenced after foot in the mouth comment insulting a senior journalist

The judge remarked that it was shocking for him too to see Akhtar and NAB on the same page.

Convince the court that this petition is worth hearing otherwise it will be rejected, said the court.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the investigation into Akhtar is still in the preliminary stages.