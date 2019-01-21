Emirates reduces baggage allowance for Economy class tickets

January 21, 2019

Dubai-based Emirates airline announced a change to their baggage allowance policy, which will come into effect on February 4.

According to a notification issued by the airline, several fare types will have their baggage allowance reduced by 5kg. Starting next month, the airline will implement a new free baggage allowance scheme for Economy flyers.

Recently, the airline separated Economy fares into four ticket types — Special, Saver, Flex and Flex Plus.

From February 4, Special and Saver ticket holders will have an available baggage allowance of 15kg and 25kg respectively. Originally, these tickets allowed 20kg and 30kg of baggage. Flex and Flex Plus allowances will remain the same.

Tickets issued before February 4 will still follow the old baggage allowance scheme.

 
 
 

