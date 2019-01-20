Egyptian investor wants to build 100,000 houses in Pakistan

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris has offered to build 100,000 housing units in Pakistan, reported Arab News.

“Sawiris has expressed his will to invest in 100,000 units of affordable housing to help prime minister [Imran Khan] in his vision toward Pakistan,” said Elite Estates CEO Tarek Hamdy.

Related: PM Khan launches scheme to build five million low-cost houses

Elite Estates is the partnership project of Ora Developers (Sawiris’s company) and Saif Holding. Ora Developers is constructing a multibillion-dollar housing scheme in Islamabad.

The news was shared on social media by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry too.

On October 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the ‘Naya’ Pakistan Housing Project. Khan said that programme will not only provide affordable shelter, but also basic facilities. The scheme was a part of the PTI’s election manifesto, which promised five million houses for the poor.

Related: Who is eligible to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?

“This scheme is very ambitious yet very promising for the people of Pakistan. I think all the developers should help in this scheme. You cannot solely rely on the government to build five million houses,” Hamdy said.