ECP suspends membership of Fawad Chaudhry, Ahsan Iqbal and 330 other lawmakers

January 16, 2019

 

The Election Commission of Pakistan means business when they say lawmakers are required to submit a copy of their statement of assets and liabilities.

The commission suspended the membership of 332 lawmakers who have failed to meet this requirement.

According to a notification issued by the ECP on Wednesday, every member of assembly and Senate was required to submit to the ECP a copy of their statement of assets and liabilities before December 31 last year. The requirement is stated in Section 137 of the Election Act, 2017.

The suspended lawmakers shall cease to function as members till they submit the required documents, the ECP said.

Of the suspended lawmakers, 20 were from the Senate, 72 from the National Assembly, 115 from the Punjab Assembly, 52 from the Sindh Assembly, 54 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 19 from the Balochistan Assembly.

Relate: Govt to file reference with the ECP to have Asif Ali Zardari disqualified

The MPs whose membership has been suspended include Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Amir Kiyani, Ahsan Iqbal, BNP leader Akhtar Mengal, Raheela Magsi, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Nisar Ali Khan, Muhammad Taimur Talpur and others.

 
 
 

