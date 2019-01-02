ECP issues list of FATA’s provincial constituencies after KP merger

January 2, 2019

The Election Commission released on Wednesday a list of FATA’s provincial constituencies. 

FATA has been given 15 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, following their merger. The 25th Constitutional Amendment Bill became law after former president Mamnoon Hussain signed it on May 31, 2018.

Bajaur has gotten three constituencies, PK-100, PK-101, and PK-102. Mohmand Agency comprises PK-103 and PK-104, Khyber Agency comprises PK-105 and PK-107,  Orakzai Agency PK-110, South Waziristan PK-111, and PK-112, North Waziristan PK-113 and PK-114. The semi-tribal areas have been made a part of PK-115.

Related: KP govt wants existing laws to apply to erstwhile PATA

The people of FATA will finally be able to cast their votes this year. In a cabinet meeting on December 27, 2018 Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the approval for the provincial assembly elections to be held in FATA. It currently has no representation in the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

KP appoints its first female ombudsperson

January 2, 2019 7:39 pm

KP finance department releases Rs100m for merged districts

December 31, 2018 6:46 pm

2 KP child rapes: When will our children get justice?

December 30, 2018 8:42 pm

Why is Fata’s gun culture disappearing?

December 27, 2018 11:32 am

Guns were gold in Fata, but the arrival of Pakistan’s govt fixed that

December 27, 2018 8:33 am

Local body by-polls: PPP maintains lead in Sindh as results pour in

December 24, 2018 9:36 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Ibrahim Qazi

Amber Shamsi

Amber Shamsi

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.