ECP issues list of FATA’s provincial constituencies after KP merger

The Election Commission released on Wednesday a list of FATA’s provincial constituencies.

FATA has been given 15 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, following their merger. The 25th Constitutional Amendment Bill became law after former president Mamnoon Hussain signed it on May 31, 2018.

Bajaur has gotten three constituencies, PK-100, PK-101, and PK-102. Mohmand Agency comprises PK-103 and PK-104, Khyber Agency comprises PK-105 and PK-107, Orakzai Agency PK-110, South Waziristan PK-111, and PK-112, North Waziristan PK-113 and PK-114. The semi-tribal areas have been made a part of PK-115.

The people of FATA will finally be able to cast their votes this year. In a cabinet meeting on December 27, 2018 Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the approval for the provincial assembly elections to be held in FATA. It currently has no representation in the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.