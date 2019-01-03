Economy suffered a huge setback in first four months of PTI govt, says Abbasi

The PML-N has said that the country’s economy suffered a setback in the first four months of the PTI government.

“Rates of electricity, gas and other things have gone up in the last four months,” former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Thursday. “The policies of the government have failed,” he said. “The spokesperson for the government on economic affairs has admitted it on a TV talk show.”

In an interview with Hum News, Farrukh Saleem, who was appointed as the government spokesperson on the economy, said that the government is not curing the disease but hiding the symptoms. “The results of devaluing rupee are not good,” he added. “Despite 30% devaluation of the rupee, exports are still on the decline.”

“We have to consider an alternative strategy,” Saleem said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry clarified that Dr Farrukh Saleem is not the spokesperson for the government.

Clarification is needed @SaleemFarrukh is not spokesperson of the Government. We ought to have appointed Dr sb Govt’s Spokesperson on economy but later it transpired that PM office has banned any hirings so his Appointment could never transpire,he is free to have any opinion https://t.co/SrQiJnNJD7 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 2, 2019

“We ought to have appointed Dr Farrukh Saleem as the government’s spokesperson on economy but later it transpired that PM office has banned any hiring so his appointment could never transpire,” he tweeted.

Abbasi advised the government to take economic affairs more seriously and show responsibility for its policies. He urged the government not to put more burden on the people by imposes new taxes on them.

Responding to a question whether he helped former finance minister Ishaq Dar leave the country as claimed by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Abbasi said that an FIR should be registered against him if he did so. “Fawad Chaudhry should be sent to jail if he is proven wrong.”