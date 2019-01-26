Economist Sakib Sherani resigns from the PM’s Economic Advisory Council

January 26, 2019

Economist Sakib Sherani resigned on Saturday from the Economic Advisory Council. He is the fourth member to do so.

The 18-member Economic Advisory Council chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan now only has 14 members.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Sherani said his reasons for resigning are personal. I stopped my business to avoid conflicts of interest after joining the council, he said. He said it was not feasible for him to remain voluntarily unemployed any longer.

He has informed Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar of his decision.

The three other members of the council who resigned before him were Atif Mian, Asim Ijaz Khawaja and Dr Imran Rasool.

 
 
 

