ECC to review China’s request to install coal power plant in Gwadar 

January 14, 2019

Finance Minister Asad Umar will chair a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee on Tuesday.

The ECC will discuss a five-point agenda, including gas supply to power plants and sponsor request from the Chinese side for the establishment of 300 MW coal power plant in Gwadar.

Related: Pakistan Steel Mills dropped from privatisation list, employees to get four months of salaries

It will also consider waiving off guarantee fee for foreign currency loan of $125 million taken by the Wapda from the Standard Chartered Bank Ltd. Consortium in 2007.

The committee members will also consider the drawback of local taxes and levies SRO 415 (1) 2015. Regulatory amendments in the Export, Import Policy Order 2016 is also included in the agenda.

 
 
 

