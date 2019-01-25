Driver, student suffer minor injuries after school van catches fire in Karachi’s Korangi

The rest of the children in the van are safe and have been dropped home.The police say the fire was caused by a short circuit in the van. Rescue teams arrived at the scene and doused the flames before any serious damage could be caused.Sindh IG Dr Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the fire and directed the traffic DIG has to submit a report.Last month, a school van caught fire in Orangi Town and eight children were injured. The fire sparked concerns about the safety of school vans.Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah had ordered a fitness check of all school vans and ordered the transport permits of all unfit vans to be cancelled.Schools vans are also not allowed to use CNG cylinders anymore.The van drivers, however, don’t think this is fair. The All Karachi School and Colleges Van Association staged a protest against this new rule on Thursday. Parents of schoolchildren had to drop their children themselves.The van drivers were protesting the Karachi police’s campaign against school buses with substandard CNG and LPG cylinders.