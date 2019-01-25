Driver, student suffer minor injuries after school van catches fire in Karachi’s Korangi

January 25, 2019




A driver and a child received minor injuries after a school van caught fire in Zaman Town in Karachi’s Korangi Friday afternoon.

The rest of the children in the van are safe and have been dropped home.

The police say the fire was caused by a short circuit in the van. Rescue teams arrived at the scene and doused the flames before any serious damage could be caused.

Sindh IG Dr Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the fire and directed the traffic DIG has to submit a report.

Related: Don’t send your children in schools vans with CNG cylinders: Sindh transport minister

Last month, a school van caught fire in Orangi Town and eight children were injured. The fire sparked concerns about the safety of school vans.

Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah had ordered a fitness check of all school vans and ordered the transport permits of all unfit vans to be cancelled.

Schools vans are also not allowed to use CNG cylinders anymore.

The van drivers, however, don’t think this is fair. The All Karachi School and Colleges Van Association staged a protest against this new rule on Thursday. Parents of schoolchildren had to drop their children themselves.

The van drivers were protesting the Karachi police’s campaign against school buses with substandard CNG and LPG cylinders.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Woman injured after fire breaks out at cylinder shop in Karachi’s Clifton

January 25, 2019 6:09 pm

SBCA to demolish Karachi’s commercial buildings built on residential plots in three days

January 25, 2019 5:18 pm

I will resign if I’m made to demolish 500 buildings in Karachi, says LG Minister Saeed Ghani

January 25, 2019 4:13 pm

Karachi madrassa found to have 50% students with depression: study

January 25, 2019 2:02 pm

SC gives NAB three months to wrap up China cutting reference against KDA officials

January 25, 2019 1:45 pm

Pakistan Railways can also launch a missile, says Sheikh Rasheed

January 25, 2019 12:28 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.