Dr Shahid Masood granted bail in PTV corruption case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood on Monday.

The bail was approved against a surety bond of Rs500,000.

He filed a bail petition in the Supreme Court after it was dismissed by the Islamabad High Court on December 21, 2018.

Dr Masood was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency from the Islamabad High Court’s premises on November 23, 2018. The former PTV chairperson is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million. According to the FIA, he signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The officials had said earlier that the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

The court said the prosecution didn’t present any evidence of companies receiving money illegally. “No amount was recovered from Shahid Masood,” the court said.

Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik expressed his displeasure over FIA investigating officer appearing in court without his uniform. “Why aren’t you wearing your uniform,” the judge asked said. Sub-Inspector Kashif Riaz said that he was going to the office when the court summoned him.

“Do you go to the office wearing these clothes?” Justice Malik asked. “You a member of a disciplined force.”

The IO even failed to tell the court when Shahid Masood was appointed as the managing director of PTV. The entire blame is placed on a person who is already being investigating, the judge remarked.