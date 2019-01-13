Down the drain: Punjab Food Authority dumps 5,000 litres of contaminated milk

Over 100,000 litres of milk in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Muzaffargarh was tested on the spot and the milk found to have additives was dumped immediately. The authority has devices to test the milk and let them know how pure it is.It conducted its raid after several complaints were received of chemicals and other additives being mixed in with fresh milk in the province.The authority also checked 769 milk transporting vehicles in Lahore, 414 in Rawalpindi and 273 in Multan.The authority is working to bring in a law under which only pasteurized milk will be allowed to be sold in Punjab by 2020.