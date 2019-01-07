Don’t send your children in schools vans with CNG cylinders: Sindh transport minister

Sindh Transport Minister Owais Qadir has made an appeal to parents to not send their children in a school van which has a CNG or LPG cylinder.

Accepting the government’s failure, the transport minister has said his department did not have a force of its own so parents should be careful on their own.

Meanwhile, the traffic police fined school buses and vans with cylinders installed on Sharae Faisal Monday.

Two days ago, six children were injured after their school van caught fire. The van, which belonged to Madrassa Usman bin Affan, caught fire near the Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the education secretary. He said private schools must check the fitness of the vans their students use. The transport minister had also summoned a report on the incident.

An LPG cylinder was fitted in the front of the vehicle, right next to the driver’s seat. A CNG cylinder was also installed in the back of the van. The rear CNG cylinder does not appear to have caught fire during the incident.

All six children were shifted to a hospital with burn wounds, however, four were released after receiving first aid.

Two children were admitted to the burns ward at Civil Hospital, Karachi, said Dr Ahmer, the burns ward incharge. There were 14 children in the van at the time of the fire. The driver was not injured.

The presence of an LPG cylinder is in clear violation of the charter issued by the provincial transportation department, prohibiting the installation of LPG cylinders in school vans.