Dollar stable in open market

January 15, 2019

The US dollar was trading at Rs139.2 in the open market on Tuesday.

The dollar has been hovering between Rs139 and Rs140 for a month now, but it had kept buyers and sellers on their toes last year because of volatility in its prices and hit its all-time closing high of Rs140.3 in November.

Last year, the dollar’s rate appreciated 27% against the rupee, witnessing two of its biggest ever single day jumps in the short span of one-and-a-half months.

According to a report released by Moody’s, our dollar reserves will remain under pressure this year because our external financial needs (imports and loan payments) are far greater than the dollars parked in the central bank’s coffers. This means the rupee will also remain under pressure and may fall further. However, if we are able to increase our reserves by securing more loans, the dollar may continue to be stable.

 
 
 

