Doctors threaten to march towards CM House as protests at Sindh’s public hospitals enter their third day

Protests continue at Sindh government hospitals across the province as doctors demand raises, allowances and health insurance. The doctors are threatening to stage a rally tomorrow (Thursday) if their demands aren't met. They say they will march from the Karachi Press Club to CM House and stage a protest there.In Karachi, the OPDs at Civil Hospital, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Lyari General Hospital are all closed.The doctors want the Sindh health department to issue a notification accepting their demands or else they’ll continue their strike, and possibly spread it to the emergency rooms.They want their salaries to be increased to a rate comparable to doctors in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They also want allowances and health insurance.Patients across the province are in a fix because they often travel very long distances to reach hospitals. Lines of patients have been seen outside public hospitals, with many people left with no alternative, since they can't afford costly private treatment.The doctors say the health secretary hasn't contacted them yet even though he said he would after his meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.They say they will end their OPD boycott if the government issues the notification. They have already compromised and are willing to compromise on nine points but the issue of raising their salaries and allowances will not be negotiated, they say.Murtaza Wahab, the CM's adviser on information and law, has invited the doctors to come to his office to resolve the issue over a cup of tea. I am sure the health department will resolve the issue, he said, adding that there is no need for them to protest outside CM House when they can come to his office to discuss the matter.