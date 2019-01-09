DMC South’s office was illegally built in a park in Karachi and now the KMC wants it gone

As part of its anti-encroachment operation, the KMC has given the DMC seven days to vacate the premises before it is knocked down.The office of DMC South has been built in the Khayal Das Park in the Aram Bagh are in District South in 2001, when the local government system was introduced in the city.The KMC sent a letter to the DMC chairman, Malik Fayaz, telling him he and his team would need to vacate the office under Section 3 of the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010.The KMC has been working to remove all illegal constructions from Karachi on the orders of the Supreme Court.