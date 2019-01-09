DMC South’s office was illegally built in a park in Karachi and now the KMC wants it gone

January 9, 2019




The office of the District Municipal Corporation South in Karachi has illegally been built on land allocated for a park.

As part of its anti-encroachment operation, the KMC has given the DMC seven days to vacate the premises before it is knocked down.

The office of DMC South has been built in the Khayal Das Park in the Aram Bagh are in District South in 2001, when the local government system was introduced in the city.

Related: Man injured as shop’s roof collapses during anti-encroachment drive near the Karachi zoo

The KMC sent a letter to the DMC chairman, Malik Fayaz, telling him he and his team would need to vacate the office under Section 3 of the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010.

The KMC has been working to remove all illegal constructions from Karachi on the orders of the Supreme Court.
 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistan becomes third worst country for international travel

January 9, 2019 12:46 pm

Assets and accounts of banned outfits seized, Pakistan govt tells FATF in Sydney dialogue

January 9, 2019 12:26 pm

Kohli-Tendulkar debate rages on in India

January 9, 2019 11:18 am

Sindh’s CNG stations to shut down for 34 hours

January 8, 2019 8:28 pm

Attacker hurts 20 children with hammer at Beijing school

January 8, 2019 8:27 pm

South Africa want flexibility in over-rate issue

January 8, 2019 3:21 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Obed Pasha
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.