Demonstrators block Ferozepur Road in Lahore to protest against Sahiwal killings

Protesters in Lahore blocked Ferozepur Road in Lahore, near Chungi Amar Sidhu Sunday morning to protest against the killing of four people in Sahiwal.
The CTD gunned down on Saturday four people in a car in Sahiwal, including a woman and 14 year old girl. Three minor children were also in the car at the time of the incident.
The police officials involved in the shooting have been arrested on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The protesters set tyres on fire on Ferozepur Road and suspended operations of the Metro Bus service.