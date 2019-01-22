Death toll in coach-truck collision in Balochistan’s Bela rises to 27

The death toll from an accident in Balochistan’s Bela rose to 27 on Tuesday.

Eleven people have been injured. They are seeking treatment at Burns Centre, Civil Hospital Karachi.

The accident occurred when a passenger bus was trying to overtake a vehicle and it collided with a truck coming from the other way. A fire erupted after the collision. The coach was travelling from Karachi to Panjgur and the accident occurred near the Bela crossing, in the Lasbela district.

“The fire was very intense. It seemed as if someone has sprinkled oil on it,” said an eye witness. “No one went near it.”

Twenty-six bodies have been shifted to Edhi’s morgue in Sohrab Goth. The bodies will be identified using DNA testing and then handed over to the families of the deceased.

The fire brigade reached the site an hour after the accident. Bela DC Shabbir Mengal said that the nearest fire station is located in Uthal. “It is 57 kilometres from the site of the accident. This is why it took so long for the fire truck to come.”