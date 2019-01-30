CTD arrests seven suspected members of banned militant outfits in Sindh

January 30, 2019




The Sindh police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested seven suspected members, including the commander and a would-be suicide bomber, of banned militant outfits on Tuesday during raids in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

The suspects included four alleged terrorists from the MQM-London’s militant wing and a key member of the Shafi Burfat faction of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Muhaz.

Another arrest was of a member of the banned TTP, identified as Rehman alias Ustad Ji. According to CTD AIG Abdullah Shaikh, he was involved in the murder of police inspector Shafiq Tanoli and Bahauddin Babar and was arrested on a tip-off.

Rehman belonged to the Mullah Fazlullah group, the official said. The CTD seized two kilogrammes of explosives, six tennis ball bombs and two pressure-cooker bombs from his possession.

The suspected terrorist was planning a big attack in Karachi, according to the police, who also said that Rehman became the commander of the TTP's Fazlullah group after his predecessor Sher Bahadur’s death.

Related: CTD arrests key commander of TTP Fazlullah group in Karachi

The arrested would-be bomber has been identified as Fahim alias Sahib. According to AIG Shaikh, the arrested bomber came from Afghanistan.

A vice-chairperson of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Muhaz, Ramesh Kumar, was also arrested during the raids. According to CTD Operations II SSP Nasir Aftab, the suspect was affiliated with the Shafi Burfat group. He was arrested for carrying out major terrorist activities in Sindh.

The police have seized weapons, including cracker bombs, from his possession.

The CTD also arrested former Karachi Tanzeemi Committee incharge Ishaq, who they believe was involved in the May 12 violence.
 
 
 

