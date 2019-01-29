CTD arrests key commander of TTP Fazlullah group in Karachi

January 29, 2019

Photo: AFP

The Counter Terrorism Department arrested a key commander of banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Karachi on Tuesday.

Rehman alias Ustad Ji belonged to the Mullah Fazlullah group, the CTD officials said.

The CTD recovered two kilogrammes of explosives, six tennis and two pressure cooker bombs from his possession.

The alleged terrorist was planning a big attack in Karachi, the CTD officials said, adding that Rehman became the commander of TTP Fazlullah group after his predecessor Sher Bahadur’s death.

Related: CTD arrests ‘close associate’ of suspected target killer Raees Mama in Karachi’s Korangi

According to a press release, the suspect was living in Karachi’s Frontier Colony area and was making bombs to carry out an attack in the city.

During interrogation, Rehman confessed to his involvement in various terror attacks, including two attacks on an Imam Bargah in Mominabad. He was also involved in attacks on inspector Shafiq Tanoli and ANP workers.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Video: Security guard accidentally shoots himself and a woman

January 29, 2019 8:00 pm

Security guard steals Rs6.5 million from Karachi bank

January 29, 2019 7:58 pm

Lights go out in various parts of Karachi for second time in one week

January 29, 2019 7:49 pm

Those who ordered the Sahiwal shootout are responsible for my son’s death, says Zeeshan’s mother

January 29, 2019 6:11 pm

Sahiwal shooting: Khalil’s brother wants the suspects to be tried in military court

January 29, 2019 9:47 am

Zeeshan, one of the four killed in Sahiwal encounter, was a Daesh facilitator: CTD report

January 29, 2019 12:35 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
Taha Anis
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.