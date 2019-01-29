CTD arrests key commander of TTP Fazlullah group in Karachi

The Counter Terrorism Department arrested a key commander of banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Karachi on Tuesday.

Rehman alias Ustad Ji belonged to the Mullah Fazlullah group, the CTD officials said.

The CTD recovered two kilogrammes of explosives, six tennis and two pressure cooker bombs from his possession.

The alleged terrorist was planning a big attack in Karachi, the CTD officials said, adding that Rehman became the commander of TTP Fazlullah group after his predecessor Sher Bahadur’s death.

According to a press release, the suspect was living in Karachi’s Frontier Colony area and was making bombs to carry out an attack in the city.

During interrogation, Rehman confessed to his involvement in various terror attacks, including two attacks on an Imam Bargah in Mominabad. He was also involved in attacks on inspector Shafiq Tanoli and ANP workers.