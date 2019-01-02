Court wants to know where Uzair Baloch is being kept

January 2, 2019

A court has directed defence secretary to submit is reply in a case pertaining to Uzair Baloch’s detention. Baloch’s mother has filed a petition to be allowed to meet him. 

“Where has he been kept? Why aren’t we being told?” the judge asked while expressing his anger over the lack of response from the government. No reply was submitted despite court orders, he said.

The defence secretary has been asked to submit a reply by January 22, Tuesday. Deputy Attorney General remarked that they have written a letter to the GHQ regarding Baloch’s custody. The assistant attorney general said that a detailed reply should’ve been submitted on court orders.

Related: Uzair Baloch makes sensational revelations about PPP leadership, police officials

His mother’s lawyer said that Uzair Baloch’s family hasn’t been allowed to meet him. He was last presented in court on April 12, 2017.

Pakistan Rangers submitted their reply too. Baloch is currently in military’s custody, it said.

Jail IG submitted his reply at the last hearing. According to them, Baloch was handed over to the military on April 11, 2017. He is being investigated in more than 40 cases.

 

 
 


