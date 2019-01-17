Court wants to know the reason why ‘man-animal’ sculpture was installed at Lahore museum

Lahore High Court wants to know why a ‘man-animal’ sculpture has been installed at the city’s museum.

A petitioner filed an application asking for the removal of the sculpture. She said that the giant sculpture is ‘horrific’ and scaring away children.

The court has asked for museum’s director to submit a reply by next week.

Meanwhile, the museum has hidden the 20-feet statue with cloth now. They said that the statue is not part of the museum, but a part of a statue exhibition being held there.

On January 11, the University of Punjab shared on social media a picture of the sculpture. “Another milestone achieved by a student of #CollegeofArtsandDesign,” the post said. The statue has been made by Irbaatul Hassan.