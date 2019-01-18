Court sentences man to death for raping a student in Lahore

An additional sessions judge in Lahore sentenced on Friday a man to death for raping a medical student.

The accused, Waqas Khalid, was also awarded life imprisonment and has to pay a fine of Rs500,000.

A case had been registered against the accused in the Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate police station in 2016 for kidnapping and raping a medical student.

A government lawyer said the man’s crime was proved through the arguments and witnesses presented in court.

Khalid has been sentenced to death under Section 376(2) (punishment of rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code. He was handed life imprisonment under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the PPC.

