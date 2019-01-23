Court orders Ayyan Ali to appear in currency smuggling case

Ayyan Ali has been ordered to appear in court in the currency smuggling case against her.

A special Customs court was hearing the case on Wednesday.

The court has given the approval to initiate proceedings to declare her absconding in the case. Witnesses have been issued notices too.

The petitions submitted by Ayyan Ali have been dismissed too. She had filed different petitions, including cancelling the nonbailable arrest warrants against her, exempt her from the court hearings, forgiveness in the case and for the case to be disposed of.

The court said that she is being investigated on charges of currency smuggling. The Customs department is responsible for preventing smuggling of foreign currency, it ruled.

The case has been adjourned till February 15, Friday.

On January 18, the model’s lawyer said that she hasn’t been appearing in court because she is afraid she may get arrested again. Customs Prosecutor Amin Feroze said that it has been two years since she last appeared in court. Her lawyer argued that she is scared of being arrested. The lawyer requested the court to cancel the arrest warrants against her.

The non-bailable arrest warrant against Ali was issued on October 22, 2018, after she did not appear in court despite orders. Her lawyer submitted a medical application and requested that she be exempted from appearing because she was sick. The court, however, rejected the plea and issued a non-bailable warrant for the model’s arrest.

Ali was arrested at the old Islamabad airport in March 2015 on charges of trying to smuggle $506,800 to the United Arab Emirates. She was indicted by the Customs court in November 2015 for attempting to smuggle the money. However, she pleaded not guilty.