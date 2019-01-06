Court extends Saad Rafique, Salman Rafique’s physical remand till Jan 19

An accountability court in Lahore extended on Saturday the physical remand of PML-N leader and MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing case.

NAB now has their custody till January 19.

Judge Najamul Hassan pronounced the verdict on NAB’s request for a 15-day extension in the brothers’ physical remand.

They were arrested on December 11 after the Lahore High Court rejected their pre-arrest bail plea.

Related: Khawaja Saad Rafique’s NA production order challenged in the Lahore High Court

Rafique is accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society.

According to NAB, Saad Rafique colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia to form Paragon Housing Society. The Lahore Development Authority remarked that the housing project was unapproved.

The former federal minister is accused of misusing his authority and causing billions of rupees loss to the country.