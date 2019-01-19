College administration blames building dept for building’s collapse in Faisalabad

The newly constructed building of the Government Postgraduate College of Science in Faisalabad collapsed on Saturday before it was opened for students.

The college administration has written a letter to the Higher Education Commission, accusing the building department of using low-grade material for its construction.

The administration has also said the building department did not provide the college with an NOC for its electric supply.

Related: Peshawar’s education board won’t be charging the children of martyrs fees

They have also complained that the building department had not only used low grade material, but also did not provide fit ceiling fans in the classrooms nor did it construct proper washrooms.

According to the building department, the construction of the building was completed and it could have been inaugurated this year but the college administration had asked for even more changes.

The construction of the college started in 2015. A total of Rs140 million was spent on the construction of the college.