Colder weather ahead: Snow blankets several regions of KP, it finally rains in Lahore

It has gotten colder in Lahore because of the rainfall. The Meteorological department has forecast sporadic showers.The department had been predicting rain in Lahore and its surrounding areas since Monday. The rain was expected to reduce the intensity of the fog.It snowed in Murree, causing the temperature to drop to -3 degrees. The snowfall is expected to continue till Sunday morning.It rained in some parts of Dir and snowed in its mountainous regions. Traffic from the Lowari Pass to Chitral has been suspended due to the snowfall.It also snowed in Azad Kashmir. Wadi Neelam has been covered by two to five feet of snow. Wadi Leepa Valley, Zila Bagh and Haveli Rawalakot have also received snowfall and several important connecting roads have been closed.Electricity and phone lines are down in the area as well.With additional reporting by Zahid Jan in Dir and Ameeruddin Mughal in Muzaffarabad.