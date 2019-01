CNG stations in Sindh won’t be opening as scheduled on Saturday morning.

The SSGC announced on Friday that they were increasing the length of time CNG stations were closed for by 12 hours.

The stations will closed for 36 hours and now open at 8pm on Saturday.

Related: KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani wants the govt to impose Section 144 on the use of gas compressors

The SSGC says this increase in gas loadshedding is because of low gas pressure.