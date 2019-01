The government has decided to close CNG stations across Sindh for the next 36 hours.

The stations will close their operations at 8pm on Thursday and resume them at 8am on January 19, Saturday.

The SSGC authorities said they have been facing difficulties in meeting the requirements of domestic and commercial sectors because of low gas pressure.