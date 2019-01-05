Civil Aviation Authority restores licences of 15 pilots

January 5, 2019

File photo: AFP

The Civil Aviation Authority restored on Saturday the licences of 15 pilots a day after suspending them.

According to a notification, the pilots have been allowed to fly aircrafts now.

Their licences were suspended after they failed to submit their educational certificates.

Related story: Civil Aviation Authority suspends licences of 12 pilots

During the verification of Personnel Licensing Examination record, there were certain anomalies regarding the ATPL qualification of these pilots.

The PIA has already fired six pilots for possessing fake degrees.

 
 


