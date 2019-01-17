City of lights or owls? Sindh govt wants Karachi to have night markets

It is considering setting up night markets to 'facilitate' the shopkeepers affected by the drive. The markets will operate from 10pm to 4am.Speaking to the media in Karachi on Thursday, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani proposed the markets be set up in locations where traffic is not disrupted. He said having night markets would also not be in conflict with the Supreme Court’s order against encroachments.Ghani summoned a report in this regard from the Karachi commissioner.He is under the impression that night markets would be a convenience for the people of Karachi. Is that truly the case though? Many people are not able to understand how they are expected to go shopping at night after working all day.Citizens are asking if they should stop resting and become machines instead.