City of lights or owls? Sindh govt wants Karachi to have night markets

January 17, 2019




The Sindh government thinks there may be some good news for those affected by the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi.

It is considering setting up night markets to 'facilitate' the shopkeepers affected by the drive. The markets will operate from 10pm to 4am.

Speaking to the media in Karachi on Thursday, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani proposed the markets be set up in locations where traffic is not disrupted. He said having night markets would also not be in conflict with the Supreme Court’s order against encroachments.

Ghani summoned a report in this regard from the Karachi commissioner.

Related: Man injured as shop’s roof collapses during anti-encroachment drive near the Karachi zoo

He is under the impression that night markets would be a convenience for the people of Karachi. Is that truly the case though? Many people are not able to understand how they are expected to go shopping at night after working all day.

Citizens are asking if they should stop resting and become machines instead.
 
 
 

