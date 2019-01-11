Chinese consulate attack was planned in Afghanistan, funded by RAW: Karachi police chief

Police have arrested five suspected militants for their involvement in the November 23 attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, a senior police official said on Friday.

Karachi police chief Dr Amir Sheikh claimed that the attack on the Chinese consulate was planned in the neighbouring Afghanistan. India’s top intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), funded the attack, Sheikh said.

At least seven people, including three attackers and two policemen, were killed in an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi. It was claimed by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army.

BLA attacked Chinese consulate with help of enemy countries: CTD official

The Karachi police chief said the suspected militants and their facilitators were arrested during raids in Balochistan and Quetta.

A motor mechanic in Karachi’s Baldia Town area facilitated the attackers with the weapons, Dr Sheikh said, adding that the weapons used in the attack were brought to Karachi from Quetta via train.

He said that the consulate attackers lived in a house in Karachi’s Baldia Town registered under the name of a man, Arif. According to Dr Sheikh, Arif is a cousin of Aslam alias Achoo.

Related story: Mastermind of Chinese consulate attack killed in Afghanistan

Aslam Achoo was a senior commander of the BLA. He was killed in a suicide attack in Afghan Kandahar province in December last year.

The Karachi police chief said that the militants conducted reconnaissance before the attack and they even sat in the visa section of the consulate.

The city’s top cop urged the citizens to keep an eye on their surroundings, saying all the institutions are working hard to protect the people.