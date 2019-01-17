Chinese consulate attack: Karachi court remands five suspects into police custody

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi granted the police five-day physical remand of five suspects involved in the Chinese Consulate attack.

The five suspects arrested by the police—Ahmed Hasnain, Nadir Khan, Ali Ahmed, Abdul Latif and Aslam—were presented in court on Thursday.

During the previous hearing, the ATC had refused to accept the CTD’s report on the Chinese Consulate attack. The court had told the CTD that its A-class report contradicted what the police said. A-class reports pertain to those cases in which the accused persons are unknown or untraceable.

Karachi police chief Dr Amir Sheikh had said that five suspected militants were arrested for their involvement in the November 23 attack. However, the A-class report states that no suspects have been arrested yet.

There is a statement regarding Aslam Achu’s death in the report but no details. Aslam alias Achu, a key commander of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, was reportedly killed in the Afghan Kandahar province on December 25. He is believed to be the mastermind of the attack on Chinese Consulate.