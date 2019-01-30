Chinese consulate attack facilitator was wanted for other terrorist attacks in Karachi: investigators

A ‘key facilitator’ of the November 2018 attack on the Chinese consulate who has been arrested in Sharjah was also behind other terrorist attacks in Karachi.

Investigators say Rashid Baloch was in contact with accomplices in Afghanistan. His arrest was announced on Tuesday.

He was arrested in Sharjah on the request of the Sindh CTD but hasn’t been sent back yet. The investigation is currently under way in Sharjah.

Related: Chinese consulate attack: Karachi court remands five suspects into police custody

It is expected that he will be deported to Pakistan soon.

Baloch obtained the plans of the Chinese consulate before the attack, according to investigators.