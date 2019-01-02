China to export its ‘most powerful combat vessel’ to Pakistan

China has started working on the ‘expert version’ of one of its advanced warship and will deliver it to Pakistan as part of a major arms deal, China daily reported Wednesday.

Quoting the China State Shipbuilding Corp, “the ship is a version of the Chinese navy’s most advanced guided missile frigate”.

According to the newspaper, the work on the warship started in December 2018 at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai. “It will be equipped with modern detection and modern systems and will be capable of anti-ship, anti-submarine, and air-defense operations.”

Related: Pakistan and China to start trading in yuan: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Navy had announced in June last year that it was purchasing two multirole Type 054A frigates from China to bolster its war-fighting capability.

An insider in China’s shipbuilding sector told China Daily that the ship is the largest and most powerful combat vessel China has ever exported.

“The service of Type 054APs will double the combat power of the Pakistani Navy’s surface fleet,” the insider said.