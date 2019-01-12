Chief Justice stops execution of mentally ill policeman

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has ordered the authorities to stop the execution of a mentally ill man who was scheduled to be executed on Monday (January 15).

According to a statement, the CJP took notice of media reports that a District and Sessions Judge has scheduled the execution of a mentally ill prisoner on January 15 at Lahore’s Jail Kot Lakhpat.

The CJP has fixed the matter for hearing on Monday.

Khizar Hayat, a policeman, is suffering from schizophrenia. Hayat’s mother has also requested the court to stop her son’s execution.

Hayat was first diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008 by jail authorities. He suffers from delusions and has to be heavily medicated. He has no idea how long he has been in jail, does not know why he is on death row and believes that the medication he is taking are anti-malarial pills. A court-sanctioned examination at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health in July 2016 concluded unanimously that Hayat suffers from ‘psychosis’ and ‘schizophrenia’.

He was sentenced to death in 2003 for fatally shooting a fellow police officer and has spent nearly 16 years on death row. During the course of his incarceration, he has faced numerous severe near-fatal attacks by fellow inmates as a result of his mental illness. Since 2012, he has been kept in solitary confinement.