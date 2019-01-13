Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to open ‘free’ legal clinic after retirement

January 13, 2019

Pakistan’s top judge has vowed to continue with his mission of helping the oppressed after retirement too. 

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar announced on Sunday that he will open a ‘free’ legal clinic after stepping down from his post. The top judge will retire on January 17.

“The clinic will help the people who can’t afford law firms otherwise,” he remarked while speaking to a delegation of journalists in Lahore. He said that the poor have as much right to justice as the rich and powerful.

Related: Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to take oath as the next chief justice on Jan 18

He vowed that he will participate in all long marches which will be held for the country’s betterment.

 

 
 


